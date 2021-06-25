COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 25 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERS JUN 25
24 de Junio de 2021

EU leaders arrive for the second day of their summit

Start: 25 Jun 2021 06:50 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders arrive for the second day of their summit to discuss economic challenges for the euro area in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis and review progress on the banking union and capital markets union, make doorstep statements on arrival.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT Arrivals

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

