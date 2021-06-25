COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-UN/

Por
REUTERSJUN 25
24 de Junio de 2021

China's foreign minister speech on China-UN cooperation

Start: 25 Jun 2021 00:45 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING.

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a Lanting Forum with the theme "China and the UN: Cooperation in 50 Years and Beyond".

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Salvador Cabañas volverá a jugar en México con América

Salvador Cabañas volverá a jugar en México con América

La lujosa casa de Salma Hayek en California

Argentina y Brasil no se enfrentarán antes de la final: así están los grupos y los posibles cruces en cuartos de final de la Copa América

Lucero compartió una foto con su hijo José Manuel Mijares y así reaccionaron las redes

“No tenemos el equipo para disputar la general, sabemos hasta dónde podemos llegar”: Sergio Luis Henao

DEPORTES

Salvador Cabañas volverá a jugar en México con América

Salvador Cabañas volverá a jugar en México con América

Argentina y Brasil no se enfrentarán antes de la final: así están los grupos y los posibles cruces en cuartos de final de la Copa América

Quién es Julio César Martínez, primer boxeador que peleará con “Canelo Promotions”

14 frases de Florentino Pérez, presidente del Real Madrid: el deseo de Mbappé, qué pasó con Zidane y “el fútbol se está muriendo”

Las perlitas del triunfo de Uruguay ante Bolivia: las atajadas del ex Boca Carlos Lampe y el increíble gol que erró Maxi Gómez y provocó la reacción del Maestro Tabárez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La lujosa casa de Salma Hayek en California

La lujosa casa de Salma Hayek en California

Lucero compartió una foto con su hijo José Manuel Mijares y así reaccionaron las redes

“Le hizo reacción”: hija del primer actor Miguel Palmer denunció negligencia del hospital donde está internado

Chayanne, Vadhir Derbez, Ha Ash y más famosos forman parte de Sing 2

El día que Luis Miguel rechazó formar parte de Menudo

TENDENCIAS

Cómo funciona Brave, el navegador rival de Chrome que promete seguridad y privacidad a sus usuarios

Cómo funciona Brave, el navegador rival de Chrome que promete seguridad y privacidad a sus usuarios

Pacientes con COVID-19 tienen 7 veces más probabilidades de sufrir parálisis facial que aquellos vacunados contra el coronavirus, advierte un estudio

Razones por las que un niño debería tener un reloj inteligente en lugar de un celular

Los cuatro anillos también serán cero emisiones de gases efecto invernadero

Por qué es necesario tener dos líneas telefónicas para mantener segura la privacidad