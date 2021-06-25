ADVISORY CHINA-UN/

China's foreign minister speech on China-UN cooperation

Start: 25 Jun 2021 00:45 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING.

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a Lanting Forum with the theme "China and the UN: Cooperation in 50 Years and Beyond".

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com