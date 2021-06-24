ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD

Ex-Minneapolis policeman is sentenced for Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - A judge sentences former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for killing Floyd in a case that galvanized the world and triggered a ongoing national conversation about policing and racial injustice.

