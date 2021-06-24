ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
REUTERS
Biden touts coronavirus vaccines in North Carolina

Start: 24 Jun 2021 21:12 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 22:27 GMT

RALEIGH, NC - U.S. President Joe Biden visits a mobile vaccination center in Raleigh, N.C., and delivers speech aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated.

SCHEDULE:

2115 GMT (APPROX) - makes remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

