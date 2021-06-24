COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/POLICE NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJUN 24
24 de Junio de 2021

Police newser after building collapse leaves one dead, 10 injured

Start: 24 Jun 2021 13:13 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 13:25 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – Miami-Dade County Police Department officials hold a news conference following the collapse of a residential building.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST - NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Operativo reconstrucción: Barcelona venderá a uno de sus ocho delanteros luego de la Eurocopa

Operativo reconstrucción: Barcelona venderá a uno de sus ocho delanteros luego de la Eurocopa

SEP: este es el calendario escolar oficial para el ciclo 2021-2022

Exhiben “La ronda nocturna” como Rembrandt la pintó, gracias a la inteligencia artificial

AMLO está decidido a lastimar las aspiraciones de Ebrard y Sheinbaum para 2024: Ricardo Raphael

La casa museo de Ernesto Sabato revive de la mano de sus nietos

DEPORTES

Operativo reconstrucción: Barcelona venderá a uno de sus ocho delanteros luego de la Eurocopa

Operativo reconstrucción: Barcelona venderá a uno de sus ocho delanteros luego de la Eurocopa

Juan Pablo Vigón podría dejar a los Pumas para irse a Tigres

España aprobó el regreso del público a los estadios de fútbol y básquet para la próxima temporada

El audio del VAR en la polémica jugada del empate de Brasil ante Colombia: el diálogo entre Pitana y Vigliano

Estados Unidos armó un Dream Team con varias de las principales estrellas de la NBA para ir por el oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así reaparecieron Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rubín tras la filtración de fotos con una mujer

Así reaparecieron Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rubín tras la filtración de fotos con una mujer

Margot Robbie se fue a México de vacaciones, Victoria Beckham asistió a un evento en Inglaterra: celebrities en un click

“Tomen terapia”: Bárbara de Regil arremetió contra haters tras polémica de su proteína

Qué famosos han coqueteado con Lambda García

Lidia Ávila se defendió tras acusaciones de homofobia contra M’ Balia de OV7

TENDENCIAS

El riesgo de hospitalización es mayor entre las personas infectadas con la variante alfa

El riesgo de hospitalización es mayor entre las personas infectadas con la variante alfa

WhatsApp: qué son los mensajes invisibles y cómo enviarlos

Quién es el monje chino que salvó a 8.000 perros callejeros

Estados Unidos prohibirá la entrada de perros de países con riesgo de rabia

Uñas en invierno: cuáles son los colores y las últimas tendencias para tenerlas a la moda