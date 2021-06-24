COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJUN 24
24 de Junio de 2021

Officials expected to speak after Florida building collapse

Start: 24 Jun 2021 20:40 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 21:40 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE - Miami-Dade police officials expected to speak after Florida building collapse.

SPEAKERS:

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava

Board of Miami-Dade County Commissioners Chairman Jose Diaz

Board of Miami-Dade County Commissioners Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert

U.S. Congress Representative Deborah Wasserman Schultz

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Public Information Office Erika Benitez

Director of Miami Police Department Alfredo Ramirez

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Frida Sofía aseguró que Enrique Guzmán le ofreció dinero para retirar demanda

Frida Sofía aseguró que Enrique Guzmán le ofreció dinero para retirar demanda

Banxico aumentó la tasa de interés a 4.25% por presiones inflacionarias

Asesinaron a un hombre en el estacionamiento de un supermercado en la CDMX

Esta es la razón por la que Ivonne no cantará con Flans y Pandora en el “Inesperado Tour”

Video | La vez que Teófilo Gutiérrez, furioso, embistió al árbitro Néstor Pitana

DEPORTES

Masiva pelea en un partido de béisbol: más de 20 jugadores se tomaron a golpes y uno intentó agredir a otro con un bate

Masiva pelea en un partido de béisbol: más de 20 jugadores se tomaron a golpes y uno intentó agredir a otro con un bate

Desde el dardo cariñoso de Antonela Roccuzzo a Ronaldinho y Dani Alves: los saludos de cumpleaños más especiales que recibió Lionel Messi

“Ya ha pasado el peaje”: directivo del Sevilla aseguró que el futbolista mexicano ya tiene el nivel para triunfar en Europa

La inédita estrategia de un tenista: intentó ocho saques sorpresa y perdió el partido

Ariel Ortega reveló cómo Bielsa lo hizo mejor jugador y dio un dato clave para entender por qué los jugadores lo ponderan

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Esta es la razón por la que Ivonne no cantará con Flans y Pandora en el “Inesperado Tour”

Esta es la razón por la que Ivonne no cantará con Flans y Pandora en el “Inesperado Tour”

Por qué Eugenio Derbez respeta a José Eduardo sobre sus otros hijos

La mordaz crítica de Lolita Cortés contra Ximena Córdoba previo a la gran final de “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”

Danna Paola festejó su cumpleaños al lado de Álex Hoyer, el cantante que podría ser su nuevo amor

Octavio Ocaña, actor de “Vecinos”, se comprometió con su novia y así presumió el romántico momento

TENDENCIAS

Así se puede descargar una vista ‘beta’ del nuevo Windows 11

Así se puede descargar una vista ‘beta’ del nuevo Windows 11

Qué hacer si te contagias COVID-19 ya estando vacunado

Un nuevo hallazgo en Israel podría reconfigurar la historia de la evolución humana

Ya está disponible en Argentina el primer medicamento para tratar la obesidad en adolescentes

Descubrieron que hace 20.000 años hubo una epidemia por un coronavirus en Asia Oriental