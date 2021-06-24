ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/ -- UPDATED DETAILS AND RESTRICTIONS FOR AERIALS

Emergency operation under way after Miami building collapse

MIAMI - - More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said in a tweet early Thursday.

While there were no confirmed reports of death or injury so far, an image posted on Miami Beach Police's Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building in the darkness.

