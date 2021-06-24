COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/ -- UPDATED DETAILS AND RESTRICTIONS FOR AERIALS--

Por
JUN 24
24 de Junio de 2021

Emergency operation under way after Miami building collapse

Start: 24 Jun 2021 09:38 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 10:01 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE MAKE NO USE OF THE AERIALS BROADCAST ON RLS FROM 0947- 1000GMT FROM TOTAL TRAFFIC - PLEASE MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**

----

GROUND SHOTS WERE FROM NBC (BROADCAST: NO USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA DIGITAL: NO USE USA) ** PLEASE MONITOR FOR FURTHER LIVE COVER AND EDITS**

-----

MIAMI - - More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said in a tweet early Thursday.

While there were no confirmed reports of death or injury so far, an image posted on Miami Beach Police's Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building in the darkness.

Reuters

