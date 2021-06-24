COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/ --UPDATED DETAILS--

REUTERS
24 de Junio de 2021

Emergency operation under way after Miami building collapse

MIAMI - - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble early Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said.

