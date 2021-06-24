ADVISORY miami-building/

Emergency operation under way after Miami building collapse
Start: 24 Jun 2021 15:58 GMT
End: 24 Jun 2021 16:06 GMT
MIAMI, FLORIDA - - - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said.
