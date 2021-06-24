ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
REUTERS
24 de Junio de 2021

Emergency operation under way after Miami building collapse

Start: 24 Jun 2021 11:49 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

MIAMI - - More than 80 fire and rescue units were on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said in a tweet early Thursday.

While there were no confirmed reports of death or injury so far, an image posted on Miami Beach Police's Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building in the darkness.

El relato de una argentina sobre el derrumbe de un edificio en Miami: “Ha sido una tragedia”

El audio del VAR en la polémica jugada del empate de Brasil ante Colombia: el diálogo entre Pitana y Vigliano

Margot Robbie se fue a México de vacaciones, Victoria Beckham asistió a un evento en Inglaterra: celebrities en un click

Uñas en invierno: cuáles son los colores y las últimas tendencias para tenerlas a la moda

