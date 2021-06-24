COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4228-MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSJUN 24
24 de Junio de 2021

Florida officials: dozens unaccounted for in building collapse

Start: 24 Jun 2021 22:30 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 22:36 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - Rescue crews near Miami combed through tons of rubble on Thursday (June 24) for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE USA / PART NO USE CNN / PART NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: PART NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH/SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

