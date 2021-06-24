ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4228-MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWS CONFERENCE

Florida officials: dozens unaccounted for in building collapse

Start: 24 Jun 2021 22:30 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 22:36 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - Rescue crews near Miami combed through tons of rubble on Thursday (June 24) for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing.

