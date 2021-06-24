COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY --FLASH--4213-MIAMI-BUILDING/RESCUE-UGC

REUTERS
24 de Junio de 2021

Boy rescued from rubble of partially collapsed building in Miami

Start: 24 Jun 2021 17:52 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 17:58 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES- Rescue teams pull boy from rubble after a residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said.

