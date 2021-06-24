ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4006-PHILIPPINES-AQUINO/PROFILE

File of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino

Start: 24 Jun 2021 02:10 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 02:17 GMT

VARIOUS - File of Benigno Simeon Aquino III, who was the Philippines' 15th President, serving from 2010 until 2016.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/ AGENCY POOL/ VISNEWS ARCHIVE/HOST BROADCAST POOL/ RTVM

Aspect Ratio: Mixed

Location: Philippines

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com