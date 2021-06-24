ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4006-PHILIPPINES-AQUINO/PROFILE

File of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino
Start: 24 Jun 2021 02:10 GMT
End: 24 Jun 2021 02:17 GMT
VARIOUS - File of Benigno Simeon Aquino III, who was the Philippines' 15th President, serving from 2010 until 2016.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS/ AGENCY POOL/ VISNEWS ARCHIVE/HOST BROADCAST POOL/ RTVM
Aspect Ratio: Mixed
Location: Philippines
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com