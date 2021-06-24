COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSJUN 24
24 de Junio de 2021

Michel, von der Leyen newser after EU Summit

Start: 25 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give news conference after EU summit.

SCHEDULE: TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Lo que dice el reglamento sobre el polémico gol de Brasil frente a Colombia

Lo que dice el reglamento sobre el polémico gol de Brasil frente a Colombia

AMLO recibirá su tarjeta de pensión para adultos mayores en la “mañanera”

Un sacerdote arrojó dos litros de ácido sobre un grupo de obispos en un monasterio griego y dejó 10 hospitalizados

James Rodríguez sería tío: las razones por las que se sospecha que Juana Valentina, hermana del ’10′, estaría esperando un hijo

Alfombras persas y del Oriente Medio, piezas de la Colonia y valiosas obras de artistas contemporáneos: se subasta el legado de la filósofa, literata y gestora cultural Alma Byington

DEPORTES

Ariel Ortega reveló cómo Bielsa lo hizo mejor jugador y dio un dato clave para entender por qué los jugadores lo ponderan

Ariel Ortega reveló cómo Bielsa lo hizo mejor jugador y dio un dato clave para entender por qué los jugadores lo ponderan

“No puedo creer que diga eso”: Ferdinand reveló el furioso mensaje que le envió Cristiano Ronaldo al ser comparado con Messi

Histórico cambio en la UEFA: eliminarán la regla de los goles de visitante en sus competencias

Colombia le pidió a la Conmebol la “suspensión inmediata” de Néstor Pitana tras la polémica en el partido contra Brasil

Operativo reconstrucción: Barcelona venderá a uno de sus ocho delanteros luego de la Eurocopa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día que El Tigre Azcárraga hizo que Lolita Ayala rechazara a Cantinflas

El día que El Tigre Azcárraga hizo que Lolita Ayala rechazara a Cantinflas

Ximena Navarrete anunció que está embarazada: “Mi cielo se pinta de colores con el arcoíris”

Cuál fue el efecto que Eiza González tuvo en Danna Paola y que Belinda jamás consiguió

Cuál es el más grande miedo que tiene José Eduardo Derbez sobre Victoria Ruffo

Tundieron a Tatiana por colaborar con la drag queen “Miss Velvetine” y esta fue su respuesta

TENDENCIAS

¿Hisopar al celular podría reemplazar la prueba en las fosas nasales?

¿Hisopar al celular podría reemplazar la prueba en las fosas nasales?

Qué dice la evidencia científica sobre la combinación de vacunas contra el COVID -19 y qué países ya lo están haciendo

Vacunación contra el COVID-19: sólo el 22% de la población mundial recibió al menos una dosis

El riesgo de hospitalización es mayor entre las personas infectadas con la variante alfa

WhatsApp: qué son los mensajes invisibles y cómo enviarlos