Exterior of Spanish prison where John McAfee was found dead

Start: 23 Jun 2021 21:27 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 21:46 GMT

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES – Exterior of Brians 2 prison where antivirus creator John McAfee was held and pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com