Chinese astronauts speak to Earth from space

Start: 23 Jun 2021 01:36 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 01:47 GMT

VARIOUS / IN SPACE - Chinese astronauts are set to speak to China’s Space Administrators from China’s space station.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL/MANDARIN TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com