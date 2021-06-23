COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-GER-HUN/FANS-STADIUM--UPDATED SCHEDULE--

Por
REUTERS JUN 23
23 de Junio de 2021

Fans gather to watch Hungary v Germany in Munich

Start: 23 Jun 2021 15:49 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 16:40 GMT

MUNICH AND ESSEN - Fans arrive at Munich stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 Group F match between Hungary and Germany, whilst other fans settle down in a Essen beer garden to watch the match.

SCHEDULE:

1645GMT - Live as fans arrive at Munich stadium

1900GMT Kickoff / Fans in a beer garden in Essen watch the Euro 2020 Group F match between Hungary and Germany

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

