Miércoles 23 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-GER-HUN/FANS-STADIUM--UPDATED SCHEDULE--

Por
REUTERSJUN 23
23 de Junio de 2021

Fans gather to watch Hungary v Germany in Munich

Start: 23 Jun 2021 18:03 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 21:15 GMT

MUNICH AND ESSEN - Fans arrive at Munich stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 Group F match between Hungary and Germany, whilst other fans settle down in an Essen beer garden to watch the match.

SCHEDULE:

1645GMT - Live as fans arrive at Munich stadium

1844GMT - Fans in a beer garden in Essen watch the Euro 2020 Group F match between Hungary and Germany

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

