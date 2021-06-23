COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/ --TIME APPROX

Por
REUTERSJUN 23
22 de Junio de 2021

Court exterior as Britney Spears has her say on conservatorship

Start: 23 Jun 2021 21:46 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 22:46 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT AS OF 1950GMT AND SCHEDULING. PLEASE MONITOR RLS FOR POSSIBLE LIVE COVERAGE.

==

LOS ANGELES - Live outside the Los Angeles court where the Pop star Britney Spears is due to address the court virtually on the handling of her long-running conservatorship. #FreeBritney fans are expected to be outside court.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT - start of court hearing

PLEASE NOTE: All parties expected to attend virtually, not in person.

#FreeBritney fans expected outside court.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

