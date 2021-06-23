ADVISORY PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS/ --TIME APPROX

Court exterior as Britney Spears has her say on conservatorship
Start: 23 Jun 2021 21:46 GMT
End: 23 Jun 2021 22:46 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT AS OF 1950GMT AND SCHEDULING. PLEASE MONITOR RLS FOR POSSIBLE LIVE COVERAGE.
==
LOS ANGELES - Live outside the Los Angeles court where the Pop star Britney Spears is due to address the court virtually on the handling of her long-running conservatorship. #FreeBritney fans are expected to be outside court.
SCHEDULE:
2030GMT - start of court hearing
PLEASE NOTE: All parties expected to attend virtually, not in person.
#FreeBritney fans expected outside court.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com