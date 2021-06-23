COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJUN 23
22 de Junio de 2021

Tokyo 2020 president and CEO hold a news conference

Start: 23 Jun 2021 00:46 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and CEO of Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee Toshiro Muto brief media on Olympics with one month to go.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Pumas América: a 30 años del espectacular gol de “Tuca” Ferretti que le dio un campeonato a la universidad

Pumas América: a 30 años del espectacular gol de “Tuca” Ferretti que le dio un campeonato a la universidad

“Identificación Humana”, la nueva plataforma digital para combatir la emergencia forense en México

Surgen nuevas pistas de la supuesta relación de Ester Expósito y Rauw Alejandro

Qué actores del “Chavo del 8″ podrían participar en la temporada 12 de “Vecinos”

Sobrina de AMLO falleció por COVID-19 en Tamaulipas

DEPORTES

Pumas América: a 30 años del espectacular gol de “Tuca” Ferretti que le dio un campeonato a la universidad

Pumas América: a 30 años del espectacular gol de “Tuca” Ferretti que le dio un campeonato a la universidad

Rogelio Funes Mori ya entrenó con la Selección Mexicana

De Paola Espinosa a Yareli Salazar: atletas denuncian irregularidades en el proceso de selección a Tokio

“Prefiero que se retiren”: la polémica recomendación de Julio César Chávez a sus hijos

El Real Madrid ya eligió al reemplazante de Sergio Ramos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Surgen nuevas pistas de la supuesta relación de Ester Expósito y Rauw Alejandro

Surgen nuevas pistas de la supuesta relación de Ester Expósito y Rauw Alejandro

Qué actores del “Chavo del 8″ podrían participar en la temporada 12 de “Vecinos”

Sergio Mayer responde a Héctor Parra: “Me están agrediendo mucho y no por eso voy a dejar sola a Alexa”

Tame Impala canceló su concierto en el Foro Sol

Acapulco Shore 8: dónde y a qué hora ver el capítulo 9

TENDENCIAS

El COVID-19 prolongado afecta al 30% de los pacientes infectados, según Marta Cohen

El COVID-19 prolongado afecta al 30% de los pacientes infectados, según Marta Cohen

Tinder incluye nuevas opciones para conocer mejor a las personas antes de hacer ‘match’

Qué tanto cambió de opinión Sony sobre los juegos ‘cross-play’ para PlayStation

La súper computadora que mejorará la función de conducción autónoma de los autos Tesla

Dan los primeros pasos hacia un tratamiento que podría controlar la infección por diferentes coronavirus a la vez