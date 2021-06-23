COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY LIBYA-SECURITY/BERLIN-NEWS CONFERENCE -- UPDATED DETAILS ---

REUTERS
22 de Junio de 2021

Maas and Guterres hold joint news conference

Start: 23 Jun 2021 13:52 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 14:21 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO MERKEL AND BLINKEN LIVE EVENT - MONITOR FOR EDIT**

-----

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and United National Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold a joint news conference. Libya's interim government is expected to take part in the summit.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - News conference due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

