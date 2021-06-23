COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY LIBYA-SECURITY/BERLIN-NEWS CONFERENCE -- UPDATED DETAILS ---

Por
REUTERSJUN 23
23 de Junio de 2021

Maas and Guterres hold joint news conference

Start: 23 Jun 2021 14:42 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 15:17 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO MERKEL AND BLINKEN LIVE EVENT - MONITOR FOR EDIT**

-----

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and United National Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold a joint news conference. Libya's interim government is expected to take part in the summit.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - News conference due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Galy Galiano asegura que inventó el reguetón

Galy Galiano asegura que inventó el reguetón

La Iglesia venezolana se ofreció para facilitar el diálogo entre el régimen de Nicolás Maduro y la oposición

Por qué el populismo hace que los grandes y pequeños ahorristas de América Latina busquen un refugio para su dinero en otros países

AMLO minimizó aumento de contagios y muertes en personas ya vacunadas contra COVID-19

“La Casa de las Flores, la película”: esto verás en el tan ansiado regreso de la familia De la Mora a Netflix

DEPORTES

Nadia Podoroska avanza a paso firme en Alemania: accedió a los cuartos de final en su primer torneo sobre césped

Nadia Podoroska avanza a paso firme en Alemania: accedió a los cuartos de final en su primer torneo sobre césped

UEFA utilizó los colores del arcoíris como respaldo a la comunidad LGBT y explicó por qué impidió iluminar el estadio de Múnich

Nuevo documental de Chivas revela pelea entre el “Pollo” Briseño y Dieter Villalpando

Nicolás González firmó con Fiorentina: la millonaria cifra que pagaron por una de las sorpresas de la selección argentina

Otro escándalo del nadador acusado de “orinar violeta” en Río 2016: lo excluyeron de Tokio 2020 por destrozar a martillazos un control de dopaje

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“La Casa de las Flores, la película”: esto verás en el tan asiado regreso de la familia De la Mora a Netflix

“La Casa de las Flores, la película”: esto verás en el tan asiado regreso de la familia De la Mora a Netflix

Britney Spears pedirá hoy a la justicia el fin de la tutela: los detalles del rígido control que quiere perpetuar su padre

Cómo enfrentó Eduardo Capetillo el cáncer de piel que lo aquejó hace años

La razón por la que Karla Panini y Bárbara de Regil fueron comparadas

Así reaccionaron Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rubín a la filtración de polémicas fotos con una influencer

TENDENCIAS

Long COVID: el 61% de los pacientes presenta síntomas persistentes a 6 meses de la infección

Long COVID: el 61% de los pacientes presenta síntomas persistentes a 6 meses de la infección

Twitter habilitó la opción de compartir tuits directamente en las Historias de Instagram

De qué manera el cerebro de los niños “se recicla” cuando aprenden nuevas habilidades

Descubren una nueva variante del coronavirus en Río de Janeiro

Cómo buscar conversaciones antiguas en Google Chat