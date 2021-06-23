COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-USA/BLINKEN HOLOCAUST

Por
REUTERS
23 de Junio de 2021

Maas and Antony Blinken visit Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

Start: 24 Jun 2021 08:55 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit Holocaust Memorial for "Holocaust Dialogue signing event" in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Visit due to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

