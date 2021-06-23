COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSJUN 23
23 de Junio de 2021

Michel and von der Leyen news conference after EU summit

Start: 24 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 24 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give news conference after EU summit.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

