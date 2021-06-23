ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- LIBYA-SECURITY/BERLIN

Maas, Blinken and Guterres open Libya summit in Berlin

Start: 23 Jun 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PRISON - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.

BERLIN - Opening tour de table of the second Libya summit in Berlin. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United National Secretary General Antonio Guterres are open the conference. Libya's interim government is expected to take part in the summit.

SCHEDULE:

1015GMT - Libya summit opens

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com