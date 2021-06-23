ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- LIBYA-SECURITY/BERLIN

Maas, Blinken and Guterres open Libya summit in Berlin
Start: 23 Jun 2021 10:00 GMT
End: 23 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PRISON - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.
BERLIN - Opening tour de table of the second Libya summit in Berlin. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United National Secretary General Antonio Guterres are open the conference. Libya's interim government is expected to take part in the summit.
SCHEDULE:
1015GMT - Libya summit opens
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: CORONA POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com