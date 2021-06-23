COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- LIBYA-SECURITY/BERLIN

REUTERSJUN 23
22 de Junio de 2021

Maas, Blinken and Guterres open Libya summit in Berlin

Start: 23 Jun 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PRISON - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.

BERLIN - Opening tour de table of the second Libya summit in Berlin. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United National Secretary General Antonio Guterres are open the conference. Libya's interim government is expected to take part in the summit.

SCHEDULE:

1015GMT - Libya summit opens

La insólita propuesta de repetir la segunda vuelta en Perú que apoya María Fernanda Cabal

Portugal y Francia se disputan la clasificación a octavos en un Grupo F en el que Alemania no quiere sorpresas: hora, TV y formaciones

El día que Bárbara de Regil presuntamente “chantajeo” a Yosstop para promocionar su proteína

Cuándo se podrá volver a viajar a Nueva Zelanda

