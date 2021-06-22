COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/

Por
REUTERSJUN 22
21 de Junio de 2021

Day 2 of U.N. Human Rights Council regular 3-week session

Start: 22 Jun 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2021 11:00 GMT

GENEVA - Second day of the U.N. Human Rights Council regular three-week session to investigate alleged violations worldwide, to July 13, Opening speech by U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet who presents her annual support.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - 1100GMT Interactive dialogue on High Commissioner report on COVID-19

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Las tres claves del Tolima para remontarle a Millonarios y lograr el título del FPC

Las tres claves del Tolima para remontarle a Millonarios y lograr el título del FPC

Vacunación COVID-19 a personas entre 30 y 39 años: todo lo que debes saber

Costa Rica llamó a su embajadora en Nicaragua a consultas “debido a las actuales condiciones políticas”

Por falta de vacunas, Medellín suspenderá jornada de vacunación, pero Gobierno sale al paso y le exige cumplir metas

Trabajar cuatro días y descansar tres: cómo y dónde se ensaya la nueva semana laboral

DEPORTES

Condenas por racismo o por conducir alcoholizados, adicción al juego y odio eterno a Maradona: qué fue de los jugadores eludidos por Diego en el “Gol del Siglo”

Condenas por racismo o por conducir alcoholizados, adicción al juego y odio eterno a Maradona: qué fue de los jugadores eludidos por Diego en el “Gol del Siglo”

El show del Papu Gómez tras su gol ante Paraguay: el “premio” que recibió y la burla de Otamendi en el vestuario

Con Argentina y Brasil ya clasificados, cómo quedaron los grupos y cuáles serían los posibles cruces en cuartos de la Copa América

“Canelo Promotions” el nuevo proyecto de Saúl Álvarez en el boxeo

Quién es Esteban Andrada, mejor arquero que Talavera y Nahuel Guzmán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Your Honor, la nueva serie policial protagonizada por Bryan Cranston, el actor de Breaking Bad

Your Honor, la nueva serie policial protagonizada por Bryan Cranston, el actor de Breaking Bad

Lucero y Mijares de nuevo juntos, la pareja aparecerá cada domingo en televisión

Miranda McKeon, actriz de “Anne with an E” fue diagnosticada con cáncer de mama

Esposo de Maribel Guardia destapó que Joan Sebastian no heredó dinero pero sí deudas

“Estamos vivos porque Dios llegó a tiempo”: Emir Pabón habló de la salud de su esposa y bebé

TENDENCIAS

Escvdo, la marca peruana elegida por Katy Perry para su último video

Escvdo, la marca peruana elegida por Katy Perry para su último video

¿A dónde puedo viajar? Cuáles son las restricciones, país por país

Osteoporosis: la importancia de la detección temprana y los hábitos saludables para minimizar sus riesgos

El poder de la atracción: 7 claves para tener más carisma y captar mejores oportunidades

Qué es el deepfake y cómo podría ayudar a doblar las películas o series sin alterar la interpretación original de los actores