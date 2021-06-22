ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/

Day 2 of U.N. Human Rights Council regular 3-week session
Start: 22 Jun 2021 08:00 GMT
End: 22 Jun 2021 11:00 GMT
GENEVA - Second day of the U.N. Human Rights Council regular three-week session to investigate alleged violations worldwide, to July 13, Opening speech by U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet who presents her annual support.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - 1100GMT Interactive dialogue on High Commissioner report on COVID-19
