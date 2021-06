ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/REPORT

Czech Republic and England speak to the media after match

Start: 22 Jun 2021 21:16 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2021 22:00 GMT

LONDON - Czech Republic and England speak to the media following their Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium.

SCHEDULE:

2115GMT - Both managers and the man of the match are expected to speak

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

DIGITAL: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

Source: UEFA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH AND CZECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com