COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJUN 22
22 de Junio de 2021

Tokyo 2020 president and CEO hold a news conference

Start: 23 Jun 2021 00:50 GMT

End: 23 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and CEO of Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee Toshiro Muto brief media on Olympics with one month to go.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Coronavirus en México: suman 261 muertos y 4,233 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en México: suman 261 muertos y 4,233 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Diego Molano anunció proyectos de reforma a la Policía: propone un área de derechos humanos

Tres dedos y desde afuera del área: el gran gol de Luka Modric para la victoria de Croacia ante Escocia

Por qué Sofía Aragón pospuso su boda

Un brote de coronavirus en un importante puerto chino podría afectar el sistema mundial de transporte de mercancías

DEPORTES

Mariano Closs reveló por qué Scaloni cambió la postura de dejar a Messi como suplente ante Paraguay: el gran gesto de La Pulga

Mariano Closs reveló por qué Scaloni cambió la postura de dejar a Messi como suplente ante Paraguay: el gran gesto de La Pulga

Tres dedos y desde afuera del área: el gran gol de Luka Modric para la victoria de Croacia ante Escocia

En cuánto podría vender Cruz Azul a Luis Romo al mercado

“No se decidió en un clavado”: Paola Espinosa destapó que enemistad con Ana Guevara la dejó fuera de Tokio

Es oficial, Jana Gutiérrez fue presentada como nueva jugadora de Tigres femenil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Sofía Aragón pospuso su boda

Por qué Sofía Aragón pospuso su boda

El día que Shakira bailó en “Hoy” con Andrea Legarreta antes de ser mundialmente famosa

La insólita teoría viral que afirma que Avril Lavigne murió en 2003 y fue sustituida

Qué dijo Eduardo Santamarina de la infidelidad de Itatí Cantoral

El video por el que acusaron a Eugenio Derbez de maltrato animal

TENDENCIAS

La súper computadora que mejorará la función de conducción autónoma de los autos Tesla

La súper computadora que mejorará la función de conducción autónoma de los autos Tesla

Dan los primeros pasos hacia un tratamiento que podría controlar la infección por diferentes coronavirus a la vez

Qué factores tienen en cuenta las mujeres al momento de comprar un auto

Delta plus: la mutación de la variante más contagiosa que amenaza a la India

Gmail: tres consejos para liberar espacio de almacenamiento en el correo de Google