Lunes 21 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITEHOUSE-BRIEFING

REUTERSJUN 21
21 de Junio de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 21 Jun 2021 16:58 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

