COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 21 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/

Por
REUTERSJUN 21
21 de Junio de 2021

Day 2 of U.N. Human Rights Council regular 3-week session

Start: 22 Jun 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2021 11:00 GMT

GENEVA - Second day of the U.N. Human Rights Council regular three-week session to investigate alleged violations worldwide, to July 13, Opening speech by U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet who presents her annual support.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - 1100GMT Interactive dialogue on High Commissioner report on COVID-19

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Acusan a México de firmar contratos de Cansino con una supuesta empresa fantasma

Acusan a México de firmar contratos de Cansino con una supuesta empresa fantasma

Dos tiktokers egipcias fueron condenadas hasta 10 años de prisión porque sus videos “violan los valores familiares” y “fomentan el tráfico de personas”.

“Que nos apunten en la lista”: Ricardo Anaya cuestionó a AMLO y se metió a la polémica sobre la clase media

Guardia Nacional brindó protección a 113 candidatos durante las pasadas elecciones

Un barman usó una ingeniosa nota para salvar a una chica acosada en Florida

DEPORTES

El gesto del golfista español Jon Rahm tras ganar el Us Open imitando a Cristiano Ronaldo que recorre el mundo

El gesto del golfista español Jon Rahm tras ganar el Us Open imitando a Cristiano Ronaldo que recorre el mundo

“El Barcelona deberá reestructurar 525 millones de euros de deuda si desea asegurarse la renovación de Lionel Messi”

Una batalla campal y un fanático violento convertido en celebridad: el indignante presente que vive la NBA en sus gradas

En un duelo cargado de suspenso, Atlanta Hawks derrotó a Philadelphia Sixers y se clasificó a la final de la Conferencia Este de la NBA

El posible destino de Sergio Ramos tras su inminente salida del Real Madrid y su reencuentro con un viejo conocido

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Tania Rincón podría ser la próxima conductora de Hoy, aseguró Kaffie

Tania Rincón podría ser la próxima conductora de Hoy, aseguró Kaffie

Susana Zabaleta se suma a la tendencia y se disfraza de Cruella de Vil

Galilea Montijo regresó a ‘Hoy’: “Los extrañé tanto”

Nueva York volvió a los eventos masivos de música: así fue el concierto de Foo Fighters en el Madison Square Garden

Becky G y Sebastian Lletget tuvieron una salida romántica, Alessandra Ambrosio disfrutó de la playa en Las Vegas: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

La ivermectina tendría un efecto antiviral en pacientes con COVID-19, según un estudio argentino publicado en una revista internacional

La ivermectina tendría un efecto antiviral en pacientes con COVID-19, según un estudio argentino publicado en una revista internacional

Google dedicó su doodle al comienzo del invierno

Hombres jóvenes y la caída del pelo: signos de alerta y cómo tratarlo

Contra el “asesino silencioso”: cómo evitar muertes por intoxicación de monóxido de carbono

Qué es un infarto agudo de miocardio