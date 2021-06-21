ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Macron, Ramaphosa join WHO news briefing on COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 21 Jun 2021 15:06 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 16:06 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) holds press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on the establishment of the first mRNA technology transfer hub for COVID-19 vaccines, located in South Africa.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Briefing due to start

SPEAKERS: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

