ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Macron, Ramaphosa join WHO news briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) holds press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on the establishment of the first mRNA technology transfer hub for COVID-19 vaccines, located in South Africa.
SPEAKERS: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
