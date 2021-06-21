ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-CANDLES -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Brazilians light 500 candles to mark 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
Start: 21 Jun 2021 21:00 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2021 22:00 GMT
SAO PAULO - Brazilians place 500 candles in honor for the 500,000 dead during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Largo da Memoria, next to the Anhangabau subway, in Sao Paulo
