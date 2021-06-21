COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 21 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-CANDLES -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSJUN 21
18 de Junio de 2021

Brazilians light 500 candles to mark 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

Start: 21 Jun 2021 21:00 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 22:00 GMT

SAO PAULO - Brazilians place 500 candles in honor for the 500,000 dead during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Largo da Memoria, next to the Anhangabau subway, in Sao Paulo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La palabra del actor que acusa a Diego Boneta de agredirlo en una escena de la serie de Luis Miguel: “En el guión no había golpes”

La palabra del actor que acusa a Diego Boneta de agredirlo en una escena de la serie de Luis Miguel: “En el guión no había golpes”

Los bancos cubanos dejan de aceptar desde hoy depósitos de dólares en efectivo

El negocio del agua: “piperos” privados la roban y luego la venden a habitantes de Ecatepec

Alertan por una nueva estafa utilizada para robar criptomonedas

“Debería regresar a la comedia inteligente y mordaz”: Callo de Hacha criticó a Brozo por editorial sobre AMLO

DEPORTES

Escandalo en la Copa América: detuvieron al jefe de seguridad de la Selección de Uruguay tras una denuncia de “acoso y hostigamiento sexual”

Escandalo en la Copa América: detuvieron al jefe de seguridad de la Selección de Uruguay tras una denuncia de “acoso y hostigamiento sexual”

Una leyenda del fútbol italiano habló de lo que tuvo que padecer el día que enfrentó a Messi: “Me destrozó mentalmente”

Ronald Koeman regresó a Barcelona y rompió el silencio: el futuro de Messi, los fichajes y su continuidad como entrenador de la entidad

Una figura de Francia sufrió una dura lesión en su rodilla y se perderá lo que resta de la Eurocopa

El gesto del golfista español Jon Rahm tras ganar el Us Open imitando a Cristiano Ronaldo que recorre el mundo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Debería regresar a la comedia inteligente y mordaz”: Callo de Hacha criticó a Brozo por editorial sobre AMLO

“Debería regresar a la comedia inteligente y mordaz”: Callo de Hacha criticó a Brozo por editorial sobre AMLO

“No sé qué tiene Belinda que apend*ja”: Juan Rivera habló así de la ex de Lupillo

Alejandra Guzmán felicitó a Enrique Guzmán por el Día del Padre en medio de la polémica por la denuncia de Frida Sofía

Tania Rincón podría ser la próxima conductora de Hoy, aseguró Kaffie

Susana Zabaleta se suma a la tendencia y se disfraza de Cruella de Vil

TENDENCIAS

Alertan por una nueva estafa utilizada para robar criptomonedas

Alertan por una nueva estafa utilizada para robar criptomonedas

La ivermectina tendría un efecto antiviral en pacientes con COVID-19, según un estudio argentino publicado en una revista internacional

Google dedicó su doodle al comienzo del invierno

Hombres jóvenes y la caída del pelo: signos de alerta y cómo tratarlo

Contra el “asesino silencioso”: cómo evitar muertes por intoxicación de monóxido de carbono