ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-CANDLES -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Brazilians light 500 candles to mark 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

Start: 21 Jun 2021 21:00 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 22:00 GMT

SAO PAULO - Brazilians place 500 candles in honor for the 500,000 dead during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Largo da Memoria, next to the Anhangabau subway, in Sao Paulo

Location: Brazil

