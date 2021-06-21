ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/

EU foreign ministers, high representative Borrell meet in Luxembourg
Start: 21 Jun 2021 05:44 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers plus high representative Josep Borrell give doorstep statements as they arrive for a meeting in Luxembourg
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Luxembourg
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com