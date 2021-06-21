ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/

EU foreign ministers, high representative Borrell meet in Luxembourg

Start: 21 Jun 2021 05:44 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers plus high representative Josep Borrell give doorstep statements as they arrive for a meeting in Luxembourg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Luxembourg

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com