Domingo 20 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

REUTERSJUN 21
18 de Junio de 2021

Polls open in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections

Start: 21 Jun 2021 02:59 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 03:15 GMT

ADDIS ABABA - Polls open in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections, the first test of voter support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.

0300GMT - Polls open

La postura a “contracorriente” de Fernández Noroña ante el aborto en México

Las palabras de Chris Horner sobre Checo Pérez que elogian al piloto mexicano

Vicente Fernández Jr reapareció con un cambio de aspecto radical

La polémica que gira alrededor de los viajes en el tiempo en Google Maps

