ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE

Polls close in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections

Start: 21 Jun 2021 14:45 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 15:30 GMT

ADDIS ABABA - Polls close in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections, the first test of voter support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.

