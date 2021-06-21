COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE

REUTERSJUN 21
21 de Junio de 2021

Polls close in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections

Start: 21 Jun 2021 14:45 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 15:30 GMT

ADDIS ABABA - Polls close in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections, the first test of voter support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ethiopia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

