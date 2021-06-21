COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 21 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE

Por
REUTERSJUN 21
21 de Junio de 2021

Polls close in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections

Start: 21 Jun 2021 18:06 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 19:38 GMT

ADDIS ABABA - Polls close after three-hour extension from originally scheduled time (1500GMT) in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections, the first test of voter support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ethiopia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cuál es la prohibición que José Eduardo Derbez le impuso a Victoria Ruffo

Cuál es la prohibición que José Eduardo Derbez le impuso a Victoria Ruffo

“La vacuna rusa a partir del mes que viene”: venezolanos no recibieron la segunda dosis pese a que fueron convocados por las autoridades chavistas

Murió mujer en la colonia Del Valle tras caer desde el sexto piso del edificio donde residía

AMLO: Kamala Harris bromeó sobre vender avión presidencial a quienes ofrecen viajes al espacio

Especialistas ratifican que la leche materna es el alimento más completo para los bebés

DEPORTES

Samuel Eto’o sorprendió al revelar que le hubiera gustado ser dirigido por Marcelo Gallardo: “Yo lo veo en el Barcelona”

Samuel Eto’o sorprendió al revelar que le hubiera gustado ser dirigido por Marcelo Gallardo: “Yo lo veo en el Barcelona”

Se filtró el video del escándalo: así rompieron la burbuja en plena Copa América los jugadores de Chile

La Asociación Uruguaya de fútbol despidió a un empleado de la delegación tras ser denunciado por “acoso sexual y hostigamiento”

Escándalo en la Copa América: detuvieron al jefe de seguridad de la Selección de Uruguay tras una denuncia de “acoso y hostigamiento sexual”

Una leyenda del fútbol italiano habló de lo que tuvo que padecer el día que enfrentó a Messi: “Me destrozó mentalmente”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuál es la prohibición que José Eduardo Derbez le impuso a Victoria Ruffo

Cuál es la prohibición que José Eduardo Derbez le impuso a Victoria Ruffo

Cuando Resortes rechazó furioso el papel de un homosexual en una famosa película

Michelle Vieth volvió a ejecutar su primer bailable y recordó cuando vomitó en “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy”

Los escabrosos detalles tras el arresto de Héctor Parra

Guerreros 2021: cuándo regresa y quiénes serán los nuevos participantes

TENDENCIAS

¿Por qué las mujeres son más propensas a un COVID-19 prolongado?

¿Por qué las mujeres son más propensas a un COVID-19 prolongado?

Airspeeder anunció que su auto de carreras volador realizó su primer vuelo de prueba con éxito

Un bug bloquea el wifi del iPhone tras conectar a una red con un extraño nombre

¿Derecho a morir? 3 proyectos para legalizar la eutanasia en el país y un debate ético vigente aún en pandemia

Alertan por una nueva estafa utilizada para robar criptomonedas