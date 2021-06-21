ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE

Polls close in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections

Start: 21 Jun 2021 18:06 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 19:38 GMT

ADDIS ABABA - Polls close after three-hour extension from originally scheduled time (1500GMT) in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections, the first test of voter support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ethiopia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com