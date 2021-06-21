ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE

Polls close in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections
Start: 21 Jun 2021 18:06 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2021 19:38 GMT
ADDIS ABABA - Polls close after three-hour extension from originally scheduled time (1500GMT) in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections, the first test of voter support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.
