Lunes 21 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE

REUTERSJUN 21
21 de Junio de 2021

Polls close in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections

Start: 21 Jun 2021 18:06 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 19:06 GMT

ADDIS ABABA - Polls close after three-hour extension from originally scheduled time (1500GMT) in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections, the first test of voter support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.

1800GMT - Polls close

Michelle Vieth volvió a ejecutar su primer bailable y recordó cuando vomitó en "Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy"

Se filtró el video del escándalo: así rompieron la burbuja en plena Copa América los jugadores de Chile

Michelle Vieth volvió a ejecutar su primer bailable y recordó cuando vomitó en "Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy"

Un bug bloquea el wifi del iPhone tras conectar a una red con un extraño nombre

