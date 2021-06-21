ADVISORY ---1118-ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/ABIY VOTES

Ethiopian Prime Minister votes in elections
Start: 21 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
BESHASHA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed votes in his birthplace Agaro in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, his first test of voter support. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.
