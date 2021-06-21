COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 21 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ---1118-ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/ABIY VOTES

Por
REUTERSJUN 21
18 de Junio de 2021

Ethiopian Prime Minister votes in elections

Start: 21 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BESHASHA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed votes in his birthplace Agaro in Ethiopia's parliamentary election, his first test of voter support. Abiy has faced criticism since then over the war in Tigray and for rolling back some of the country's new freedoms.

SCHEDULE: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE ETHIOPIA

DIGITAL: NO USE ETHIOPIA

Source: ETV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ethiopia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Llegaron a México un millón 221 mil 300 vacunas contra COVID-19 de AstraZeneca

Bélgica irá por el puntaje perfecto ante una Finlandia que quiere hacer historia en la Eurocopa: hora, TV y formaciones

La telenovela que marcaría el retorno de Fernando Colunga

Hombres jóvenes y la caída del pelo: signos de alerta y cómo tratarlo

