Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/VILLAGE

Por
REUTERSJUN 20
18 de Junio de 2021

Tokyo 2020 hosts tour of Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Village

Start: 20 Jun 2021 05:00 GMT

End: 20 Jun 2021 05:20 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo Olympic Village Mayor Saburo Kawabuchi deliver speeches during a media tour of the Olympic Village.

SCHEDULE:

0500-0515GMT - Speeches by Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Olympic Village Mayor Saburo Kawabuchi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

