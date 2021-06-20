COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 20 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/MACRON

Por
REUTERSJUN 20
18 de Junio de 2021

Macron and his wife cast ballots in French regional election

Start: 20 Jun 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 20 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

LE TOUQUET - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte cast ballots in the first round of French regional election, in their home town of Le Touquet.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Macron and his wife vote

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

