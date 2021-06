ADVISORY --FLASH--7071-FLORIDA-PARADE/UGC

One dead, two injured after truck drives through crowd at Florida Pride Parade

Start: 20 Jun 2021 03:01 GMT

End: 20 Jun 2021 03:02 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL

WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - One dead, two injured after truck drives through crowd at Florida Pride Parade

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY JOEY SPEARS

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY JOEY SPEARS

Source: JOEY SPEARS

Aspect Ratio:

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com