Sábado 19 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-POR-GER/FANS

REUTERS JUN 19
19 de Junio de 2021

Fans gather in Munich for Portugal v Germany Euro match

Start: 19 Jun 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2021 13:45 GMT

MUNICH - Fans gather in Munich ahead of the Euro 2020 Group F match between Portugal and Germany.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT - Fans arrive at Munich stadium

1600GMT - Kickoff / Fans in a Munich beer garden watch the Euro 2020 Portugal and Germany group match

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

