COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 19 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-POR-GER/FANS

Por
REUTERSJUN 19
19 de Junio de 2021

Fans gather in Munich for Portugal v Germany Euro match

Start: 19 Jun 2021 15:02 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2021 18:00 GMT

MUNICH - Fans gather in Munich ahead of the Euro 2020 Group F match between Portugal and Germany.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Kickoff / Fans in a Munich beer garden watch the Euro 2020 Portugal and Germany group match

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE/GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Por primera vez, EEUU pagará por la cirugía de reasignación de sexo para veteranos de guerra

Por primera vez, EEUU pagará por la cirugía de reasignación de sexo para veteranos de guerra

CCE pidió promover quejas laborales contra EEUU

“Cinismo, corrupción y engaño”: Fox arremetió contra la 4T por Línea 12 del Metro

Las verdaderas razones del cambio de formato y horario de “Mimí Contigo”: “Querían una demografía más joven”

Brasil superó las 500.000 muertes por COVID-19 y los expertos advierten sobre la inminente llegada de una tercera ola

DEPORTES

Barcelona anunció a Memphis Depay, el cuarto refuerzo: por qué no lleva el apellido en la camiseta y su foto más polémica

Barcelona anunció a Memphis Depay, el cuarto refuerzo: por qué no lleva el apellido en la camiseta y su foto más polémica

Griezmann anunció dónde jugará una vez que finalice su contrato con el Barcelona

Fórmula 1: Max Verstappen se quedó con la pole position del Gran Premio de Francia

El Púskas Arena otra vez lleno: el gran marco durante Hungría-Francia y el impactante festejo de los hinchas en el gol de Griezmann

Escándalo en el fútbol de Nicaragua: descubrieron una red de “amaños de partidos” y suspendieron jugadores de por vida

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las verdaderas razones del cambio de formato y horario de “Mimí Contigo”: “Querían una demografía más joven”

Las verdaderas razones del cambio de formato y horario de “Mimí Contigo”: “Querían una demografía más joven”

Estas son las cinco fotos de Verónica Castro imperdibles en Instagram

Jacquie Rivera pone freno a los ataques por herencia de Jenni: “Daría todo el dinero por ver a mi mamá otra vez”

La verdad detrás de los problemas de salud de Silvia Pinal

Survivor México: el dramático momento en que Kristal Silva fue lesionada en plena competencia

TENDENCIAS

Dolor de cabeza, somnolencia y otros diez síntomas para identificar una intoxicación por monóxido de carbono

Dolor de cabeza, somnolencia y otros diez síntomas para identificar una intoxicación por monóxido de carbono

El tamagotchi vuelve en forma de reloj inteligente

Gabriela Oliván: “Las personas nos informamos dentro de pequeños micromundos y construimos la realidad a partir de esa percepción”

Hallazgo de investigadores de la UBA: lograron reducir un 81% el riesgo de muerte por COVID-19 y acortar el tiempo de internación

¿Puedo vacacionar por Europa si soy latinoamericano?