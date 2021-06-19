ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-POR-GER/FANS

Fans gather in Munich for Portugal v Germany Euro match
Start: 19 Jun 2021 15:02 GMT
End: 19 Jun 2021 16:02 GMT
MUNICH - Fans gather in Munich ahead of the Euro 2020 Group F match between Portugal and Germany.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Kickoff / Fans in a Munich beer garden watch the Euro 2020 Portugal and Germany group match
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE/GERMAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com