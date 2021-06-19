COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-POR-GER/FANS

Por
REUTERSJUN 19
19 de Junio de 2021

Fans gather in Munich for Portugal v Germany Euro match

Start: 19 Jun 2021 15:02 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2021 16:02 GMT

MUNICH - Fans gather in Munich ahead of the Euro 2020 Group F match between Portugal and Germany.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Kickoff / Fans in a Munich beer garden watch the Euro 2020 Portugal and Germany group match

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE/GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

