COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 19 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/TRANSPORTATION

Por
REUTERSJUN 19
18 de Junio de 2021

Tokyo 2020 transport simulation drill ahead of the Games

Start: 19 Jun 2021 15:05 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2021 17:00 GMT

EVENT COVERAGE ON RLS CANCELLED FOR EDITORIAL REASONS.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A 3-CAMERA MIXED FEED

==

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 holds a transport operations simulation drill, in preparation for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games. The bus convoy will depart from the Olympic and Paralympic village to the Olympic Stadium during the practice exercise, followed by a media huddle with Tokyo 2020's Main Operation Centre Chief Hidemasa Nakamura.

SCHEDULE:

1520GMT - Bus convoy departs from the Olympic and Paralympic Village

1550GMT - Bus convoy goes down Aoyama Dori on its way to the Olympic Stadium

1615GMT - A mock group of athletes get off the buses followed by media huddle with Tokyo 2020's Main Operation Centre Chief Hidemasa Nakamura

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La última llamada que Diomedes Díaz tuvo con Martín Elías y el sueño que cesó su tristeza meses antes de morir

La última llamada que Diomedes Díaz tuvo con Martín Elías y el sueño que cesó su tristeza meses antes de morir

Capturan a Deiby Arias, el concejal de Ocaña señalado de desnudar y golpear a su expareja

Jacquie Rivera pone freno a los ataques por herencia de Jenni: “Daría todo el dinero por ver a mi mamá otra vez”

Las impactantes imágenes de la entrada de la tormenta tropical Dolores al tocar tierra en Colima y Michoacán

Murió Champ, uno de los perros del presidente estadounidense Joe Biden

DEPORTES

Griezmann anunció dónde jugará una vez que finalice su contrato con el Barcelona

Griezmann anunció dónde jugará una vez que finalice su contrato con el Barcelona

Fórmula 1: Max Verstappen se quedó con la pole position del Gran Premio de Francia

El Púskas Arena otra vez lleno: el gran marco durante Hungría-Francia y el impactante festejo de los hinchas en el gol de Griezmann

Escándalo en el fútbol de Nicaragua: descubrieron una red de “amaños de partidos” y suspendieron jugadores de por vida

El reclamo de Luis Suárez al arquero Muslera tras el centro que terminó con el tanto de Argentina: “Que fácil nos hacen el gol”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jacquie Rivera pone freno a los ataques por herencia de Jenni: “Daría todo el dinero por ver a mi mamá otra vez”

Jacquie Rivera pone freno a los ataques por herencia de Jenni: “Daría todo el dinero por ver a mi mamá otra vez”

La verdad detrás de los problemas de salud de Silvia Pinal

Survivor México: el dramático momento en que Kristal Silva fue lesionada en plena competencia

Yuya mostró un nuevo vistazo del progreso de su embarazo: “Un pedacito del corazón de Mar”

Así reapareció Verónica Castro a los 68 años tras evidenciar algunos problemas de salud

TENDENCIAS

El tamagotchi vuelve en forma de reloj inteligente

El tamagotchi vuelve en forma de reloj inteligente

Gabriela Oliván: “Las personas nos informamos dentro de pequeños micromundos y construimos la realidad a partir de esa percepción”

Hallazgo de investigadores de la UBA: lograron reducir un 81% el riesgo de muerte por COVID-19 y acortar el tiempo de internación

¿Puedo vacacionar por Europa si soy latinoamericano?

¿Hasta cuándo seguirán apareciendo nuevas variantes del coronavirus?