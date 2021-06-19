ADVISORY ---FLASH--6016-IRAN-ELECTION/RESULTS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout

TEHRAN, IRAN - Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

