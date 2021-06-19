ADVISORY ---FLASH--6016-IRAN-ELECTION/RESULTS

Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout

Start: 19 Jun 2021 14:01 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2021 14:05 GMT

TEHRAN, IRAN - Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL.

DIGITAL: NO USE IRAN. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL.

Source: WANA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iran

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FARSI

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com