Viernes 18 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MACRON

Por
REUTERSJUN 18
17 de Junio de 2021

Macron commemorates de Gaulle's appeal to resist the Nazis

Start: 18 Jun 2021 09:09 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 09:30 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, Defence Minister Florence Parly chair a ceremony to commemorate the 81st anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT ceremony begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RE-USE AFTER JULY 18, 2021

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RE-USE AFTER JULY 18, 2021

Source: ECPAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

