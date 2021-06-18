COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 18 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-FORUM/IRAN-ZARIF

Por
REUTERSJUN 18
18 de Junio de 2021

Iran's Zarif interviewed on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Start: 19 Jun 2021 07:25 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2021 08:30 GMT

ANTALYA, TURKEY - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif sits down for an interview in the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum on in Turkey. Since it is directly after the presidential elections in the country, we will be offering live video from broadcaster pool.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - Interview with Zarif

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FARSI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

FIFA castiga a México con dos partidos a puerta cerrada por grito homofóbico

FIFA castiga a México con dos partidos a puerta cerrada por grito homofóbico

Gobierno ordena a todos los colegios del país retornar a la presencialidad después de vacaciones

Cómo adquirir una casa en la CDMX con un salario de hasta 8,000 pesos al mes

El drama de Beto Terrazas, integrante de Montez de Durango, fue diagnosticado con cáncer

Wall Street cotiza con nuevas bajas y se encamina a cerrar su peor semana desde enero

DEPORTES

Christian Eriksen recibió el alta médica tras una exitosa cirugía de corazón y envió un mensaje de agradecimiento

Christian Eriksen recibió el alta médica tras una exitosa cirugía de corazón y envió un mensaje de agradecimiento

Fórmula 1: Checo Pérez cayó del lugar 2 al 12 en los primeros ensayos del Gran Premio de Francia

El adiós de Julio César Chávez: polémica y la promesa de pelear sin careta contra el hijo del “Macho” Camacho

Indisciplina y lesiones: Benedetti en la cuerda floja con el América

Boris Johnson sembró dudas sobre la final de la Eurocopa en Wembley: “Veremos si se pueden realizar exenciones sensatas”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El drama de Beto Terrazas, integrante de Montez de Durango, fue diagnosticado con cáncer

El drama de Beto Terrazas, integrante de Montez de Durango, fue diagnosticado con cáncer

A un paso de la confirmación: Tini Stoessel y Sebastián Yatra fueron juntos a una fiesta en Miami

Claudia Martín reaccionó a la filtración de audios de su polémica separación: “Se está tergiversando”

El comentario de Christian Nodal que podría enfrentar nuevamente a Belinda y Danna Paola

“Hablo del México que no quieren ver”: Michel Franco revivió la polémica por racismo y discriminación del “Nuevo Orden”

TENDENCIAS

La radical medida que tomó un país africano para evitar que los estudiantes se copien en los exámenes de ingreso a la universidad

La radical medida que tomó un país africano para evitar que los estudiantes se copien en los exámenes de ingreso a la universidad

Dar la vacuna contra el COVID junto con la antigripal sería seguro y efectivo, según un estudio

Turismo rural: un factor de desarrollo para el beneficio de las comunidades locales

¿Habrá más infecciones sexuales cuando termine la pandemia?

Día Internacional del Sushi: 13 lugares para probar las mejores piezas de Buenos Aires