COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 18 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ENG-SCO/STADIUM

Por
REUTERSJUN 18
17 de Junio de 2021

Fans arrive for England v Scotland, watch match on big screens

Start: 18 Jun 2021 17:24 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 18:07 GMT

LONDON - Fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland as fans watch the match on a large screen at a venue in central London

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Live as fans arrive at Wembley Stadium

1900GMT - Game kicks-off / Fans watch the match on a large screen at a venue in central London

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Sheinbaum quiere que las constructoras colaboren económicamente con la rehabilitación de la fallida Línea 12

Sheinbaum quiere que las constructoras colaboren económicamente con la rehabilitación de la fallida Línea 12

“Estuvo terrible, parecía baile escolar”: Macky y Memo Corral fueron los eliminados de “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”

Edomex continuará la siguiente semana en semáforo verde por COVID-19

Video: ‘Divina’, la canción con la que Cabas da a conocer los lugares más emblemáticos de Bogotá

Crean perfiles falsos de bancos en Instagram para cometer fraudes

DEPORTES

Rubí Soto regresa para reforzar a Chivas

Rubí Soto regresa para reforzar a Chivas

Christian Eriksen recibió el alta médica tras una exitosa cirugía de corazón y envió un mensaje de agradecimiento

FIFA castiga a México con dos partidos a puerta cerrada por grito homofóbico

Fórmula 1: Checo Pérez cayó del lugar 2 al 12 en los primeros ensayos del Gran Premio de Francia

El adiós de Julio César Chávez: polémica y la promesa de pelear sin careta contra el hijo del “Macho” Camacho

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Estuvo terrible, parecía baile escolar”: Macky y Memo Corral fueron los eliminados de “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”

“Estuvo terrible, parecía baile escolar”: Macky y Memo Corral fueron los eliminados de “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”

El drama de Beto Terrazas, integrante de Montez de Durango, fue diagnosticado con cáncer

A un paso de la confirmación: Tini Stoessel y Sebastián Yatra fueron juntos a una fiesta en Miami

Claudia Martín reaccionó a la filtración de audios de su polémica separación: “Se está tergiversando”

El comentario de Christian Nodal que podría enfrentar nuevamente a Belinda y Danna Paola

TENDENCIAS

Crean perfiles falsos de bancos en Instagram para cometer fraudes

Crean perfiles falsos de bancos en Instagram para cometer fraudes

Licencia de conducir: dónde queda la nueva pista de la Ciudad para hacer el examen

El síndrome Post COVID también puede ocurrir en personas que tuvieron coronavirus sin síntomas

La radical medida que tomó un país africano para evitar que los estudiantes se copien en los exámenes de ingreso a la universidad

Dar la vacuna contra el COVID junto con la antigripal sería seguro y efectivo, según un estudio