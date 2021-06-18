ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ENG-SCO/STADIUM

Fans arrive for England v Scotland, watch match on big screens
Start: 18 Jun 2021 17:24 GMT
End: 18 Jun 2021 18:07 GMT
LONDON - Fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland as fans watch the match on a large screen at a venue in central London
SCHEDULE:
1630GMT - Live as fans arrive at Wembley Stadium
1900GMT - Game kicks-off / Fans watch the match on a large screen at a venue in central London
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com