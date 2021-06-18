ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/NEWSER

Tokyo 2020 President and CEO hold news conference

Start: 18 Jun 2021 09:53 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 10:47 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN -Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and CEO Toshiro Muto holds a news conference to respond to the government's top medical adviser Shigeru Omi's report on how to host the Tokyo Games during a pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com